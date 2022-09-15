Golf to Open Fall Campaign at Don Scalf Memorial Tournament

WINSTON-SALEM, NC – The Winston-Salem State University golf team has announced its 2022-2023 schedule as they open their fall campaign this weekend, September 18th in the Don Scalf Memorial Tournament in Rocky Mount, North Carolina.

The two-day tournament will take place at the Belmont Lake Golf Club.

Next week, the Rams will travel to Braselton, Georgia to compete in the HBCU Golf Invitational on September 26th at the Chateau Elan Golf Club.

As October rolls in the Rams will travel to Cary, North Carolina to compete in the SAS Championship HBCU Invitational at the Prestonwood Country Club on October 14th.

To close out the fall, WSSU will head to Richmond, Virginia to play in the River City Classic at the Belmont Golf Club/James River on October 24th.

In the new year, the Rams will start back up on March 6th playing in the CIAA Intercollegiate Golf Tournament at the Mid Pines Country Club in Southern Pines, North Carolina.

The golf team will then travel to Petersburg, Virginia on March 17th to play in the VSU Spring Classic Hosted by Virginia State University at the Dogwood Trace Golf Club.

The two Divisions will close out the regular season for the golf team with the Southern Division tournament taking place, March 27th, and the Northern Division on April 3rd.