Golf to Host Marquette Intercollegiate

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men’s golf team will host their home tournament, the Marquette Intercollegiate, at the Milwaukee Country Club on Oct. 2-3.

THE EVENT

The Marquette Intercollegiate Returns to Milwaukee CC for the first time since 2016 when the Golden Eagles finished sixth as a team. The last four iterations of the event have been held at Erin Hills.

“We are extremely fortunate to host our home event at Milwaukee Country Club,” said head coach Stephen Bailey. “This iconic venue will provide a memorable experience while proving to be a Stern test for some of the top players in college golf.”

MU will host 14 other universities and 87 golfers this weekend. The 15-team field will include, Auburn, Cal Poly, Charlotte, Howard, Iowa State, Miami (OH), Minnesota, Northern Illinois, Northwestern, Purdue, Rutgers, South Florida, UC Davis and Wisconsin.

The tournament will begin on Sunday with the first two rounds starting at 8:30 am with a shotgun start. Tee times for the final round on Tuesday will be set after the completion of round two. Tee times for the final round will start at 8:00 am with groups teeing off on Nos. 1 & 10.

THE COURSE

Located in River Hills, the club was established in 1894 and the current course layout was set in 1927. Championship play at Milwaukee CC is a par 70 at 7,101 yards.

The course has hosted the 1903 Western Open, 1969 Walker Cup, 1988, 1988 US Senior Amateur, 2008 US Mid-Amateur and most recently the 2020 Wisconsin State Amateur.

MARQUETTE LINEUP

Lineup: Nicolás Evangelio, Max Lyons, Tyler Leach, Bhoom Sima Aree , Josh Robinson

Individuals: Patrick Adler , Aidan Lafferty , Scott Schlader , Will Hemauer

Three Golden Eagles tied for the low score for Marquette last time out at the Windon Memorial Classic. Nicolás Evangelio, Max Lyons and Tyler Leach all finished tied for ninth place at 1-over par (211).

Lyons was the only Golden Eagle to record multiple sub-par rounds at Evanston Golf Club. Lyons shot 2-under (68) and 1-under (69) in the first two rounds making one eagle, six birdies and only five bogies.

Leach posted the low round of the tournament in his second round with a 4-under 66. The Marquette senior led the field in birdies with 12 total for the tournament.

Freshman Will Hemauer will make his collegiate debut at the Marquette Intercollegiate playing as an individual. Junior Scott Schlader will be making his season debut as well this weekend.

UP NEXT

Following the Marquette Intercollegiate, the Golden Eagles will be back on the road at NCR Country Club for the Dayton Flyer Invitational Hosted by Dayton on Oct. 17-18.

Keep up with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).