Golf tip of the week: Chipping with the knee | News, Sports, Jobs

Most golfers try to chip with their hands and upper body; however, adding a little knee kick will create better distance control and accuracy. The knee kick can produce a high soft trajectory or a low running shot.

Approximately 40% of all golfers can master this move with some practice. But for the other 60%, it takes a little more work. However, it is worth pursuing.

Your setup should be slightly open, with the shaft leaning ahead of the ball, pointing towards the left hip (right hip for the left-handed golfer).

Take the club back with the shoulders while maintaining the Triangle formed by the arms and shoulders at the address position.

The knee can create a powerful chip or a soft chip. Use the ankle for the Shorter chip; work up the leg for the longer chip. It’s very similar to using a larger hammer.

The arms and shoulders should move smoothly, utilizing the knee to create the power; it’s all about timing. Do not allow the club head to pass the hands.

Don’t forget to enjoy this great game called golf.

Rick Musselman, golf author and professional, owns Musselman’s Golf in Williamsport.