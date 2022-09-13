Golf Ties for Sixth in Season Opener

MADISON – The Marquette University men’s golf team tied for sixth place with a 2-under par 574 (284-290) in the Badger Invitational at University Ridge Golf Course.

The Golden Eagles entered the final day tied for fourth place and were five strokes behind the leaders, Texas A&M.

Max Lyons was the low man for the Golden Eagles with a 36-hole score of 159 (67-72). Lyons was even-par at the turn with one birdie and one bogey on the front. After bogeying No. 10, Lyons went on to birdie both par-5s, Nos. 11 and 16. Lyons bogeyed the final hole of his round to finish with an even par 72. Individually, Lyons finished tied for seventh place.

After shooting even par in his first round, Tyler Leach shot a 1-under 71 to finish under par for the tournament. Leach heated up on the back nine making three straight birdies on Nos. 14, 15 and 16. He gave one stroke back on the par-3 17th with a bogey. Leach’s score of 1-under par (143, 72-71) tied him for 20th.

Sophomore Patrick Adler had a clean start to his day recording two birdies and no bogeys through his first nine holes. After the turn, Adler made a triple bogey on the 10th but went on to par seven of his last eight holes and added a birdie on the par-3 17th. Adler concluded his day even par and 3-over for the tournament with a two-round score of 147 (75-72).

As a team, Marquette recorded 36 birdies over the two rounds which were tied for the second most in the entire tournament. Texas A&M led the tournament with 38 total birdies.

Texas A&M held onto their first round lead to win the tournament at 20-under-par (556). Ben Sluzas of Northern Illinois took first place in the tournament with a 36-hole score of 9-under-par (135, 69-66).

UP NEXT:

The Golden Eagles will be back in action on Sept. 26-27 at the Windon Memorial Classic in Skokie, Illinois Hosted by Northwestern at Evanston Golf Club.

Between their tournaments, the Marquette men’s golf team will be hosting their 31st annual Golf Team Fundraiser at the University Club of Milwaukee on Friday, Sept. 23, register here.

