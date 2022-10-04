Golf Ties for Second in Home Tournament

RIVER HILLS, Wisconsin – The Marquette University men’s golf team tied for second with a team score of 851 (283-286-282) to finish 11-over par in the Marquette Intercollegiate at Milwaukee Country club. It is MU’s best finish in its home meet. Their previous best finish came in 2018 when the Golden Eagles took third place at Erin Hills.

Milwaukee Country club provided quite the challenge for the 15-team field competing in the Marquette Intercollegiate. No team finished under par and only the champions, Auburn, finished below 10-over par at 5-over.

“Milwaukee Country Club was a tremendous host and a very strong test of golf,” said head coach Steve Bailey . “We were able to beat some solid teams, because our guys stayed disciplined and competed until the last putt dropped.”

Marquette posted their lowest score of the tournament in the final round, shooting 2-over par as a team (282). Max Lyons had the low round of the day with a 1-under 69 with three birdies. Lyons finished 6-over par and tied for 24th in the tournament.

Bhoom Sima Aree was the top finisher for the Golden Eagles tying for eighth at 3-over par. Sima-Aree’s 54-hole score of 213 (69-71-73) is a new Collegiate best, beating his previous mark by three strokes.

Both Nicolás Evangelio (72-72-70) and Tyler Leach (69-71-74) placed in the top 10 tying for 10th at 4-over par. Evangelio turned in an even par (70) in his final round with the help of a 3-under par back nine making three birdies and no bogies. Leach’s first round 1-under 69 was tied for Marquette’s low score of the tournament.

Other notables included Josh Robinson (73-72-70), Patrick Adler (70-73-72), and Aidan Lafferty (71-71-73), who all tied for 16th place at 5-over par.

Auburn won the Marquette Intercollegiate with a team score of 5-over par (283-284-274 — 845). Iowa State’s Luke Gutschewski won the individual title with a 54-hole score of 6-under par (65-73-66 — 204).

UP NEXT:

The Golden Eagles will return to action on Oct. 17-18 when they travel to NCR Country Club for the Dayton Flyer Invitational.

