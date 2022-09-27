Golf Ties for Fourth at Windon Memorial Classic

SKOKIE, ILLINOIS – The Marquette University men’s golf team finished tied for fourth place with a team score of 8-over par (285-272-291—848) in the Windon Memorial Classic at Evanston Golf Club.

Marquette entered the day at 3-under par (285-272) after an impressive 8-under par second round that brought them within one stroke of the leaders.

Nicolás Evangelio , Max Lyons and Tyler Leach all finished 1-over par for the tournament to place inside the top-10 tying for ninth. Evangelio had the low round of the day for Marquette at 1-under par (69). Evangelio holed four birdies on the day with three of them coming in his first six holes.

Leach posted the best round of the tournament for Marquette with a 4-under 66 in the second round, which included six birdies.

As a team, Marquette finished top two in the field in scoring on par-3s and par-5s. The Golden Eagles averaged a score of 3.20 on par-3s and a half stroke under par on par-5s at 4.50. MU finished the tournament with 39 birdies and two eagles.

Entering the day 12 strokes back, Northwestern recorded a 10-under par final round to win their home tournament with a final score of 2-under (285-283-270–838).

UP NEXT:

The Golden Eagles will now prepare for their upcoming home meet at the Milwaukee Country Club. The Marquette Intercollegiate will take place on Oct. 2-3 with 36 holes being played on day one and 18 on day two.

Keep up with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).