Golf Tees Off 2022-23 Season at Valpo Fall Invitational

CHICAGO – The DePaul golf team opens the 2022-23 season at the Valpo Fall Invitational Sept. 19-20. The event is the first of four fall tournaments for the Blue Demons which includes a pair of trips to Iowa and a visit to Ohio for the Xavier Invitational in October.

The Valpo Invitational is scheduled for three rounds over two days Hosted at Sand Creek Country Club in Chesterton, Ind. The course features a par-72 across 7,052 yards.

The field will play 36 holes on Monday beginning with an 8 am shotgun start before playing the final round on Tuesday.

Joining the Blue Demons at Sand Creek are Bradley, Cleveland State, Detroit Mercy, Evansville, Green Bay, IUPUI, Loyola, Missouri State, North Dakota, Northern Kentucky, Purdue Fort Wayne, Robert Morris, Utah State, Western Illinois, Youngstown State and host Valparaiso.

At the Valpo Invitational in 2021, the Blue Demons finished eighth out of 12 squads competing with Artemiy Yalovenko the top finisher for DePaul tied for 29th at 14-over.