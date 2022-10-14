Golf team Smash par three world record in Canada

In an impressive race against the clock, a team of female Golfers made history in Ontario, Canada, after they set a new Guinness World Records title for the most par three golf holes completed in three minutes by a team (female).

Advertisements

While there was not a previous record holder, the guidelines for this record required the team to complete at least three holes in three minutes, with the hole at 160 yards minimum.

Two groups of three LPGA Tour players, with the support of Golf Canada, attempted the challenge on the par-3 17th hole at the Ottawa Hunt & Golf Club in search of making history.

Advertisements

Team members Jennifer Kupcho (USA), Alison Lee (USA), and A Lim Kim (South Korea) achieved the impressive amount of 6 holes in three minutes on 23 August 2022.

Claire Elise Stephens, official Adjudicator from Guinness World Records, was on site to verify the attempt, as well as LPGA Tour and Golf Canada Rules Officials to ensure all golf rules were adhered to.

This exciting world record was attempted by two teams in the same event.

The first team, Pauline Roussin (France), Megan Khang (USA), and Rebecca Lee-Benthamm (CAN), broke the record with a total of five holes.

Advertisements

Minutes later, the second team and current record holders beat them with six holes, the last one with only seconds to spare.

The official attempt took place in the same location that was hosting the LPGA Tour for the CP Women’s Open.

“The attempt was a huge hit and everyone including the players enjoyed it! It certainly helped to have the second team break the first team’s record with a winning putt as time expired! Added to the drama. This was a great event and we enjoyed partnering with Guinness World Records to bring it to life.” – Ryan Paul, Tournament Director, CP Women’s Open

The tournament is the only stop in Canada and one of the marquee events on the LPGA Tour calendar, featuring the world’s best female golfers.

Advertisements

More importantly, the primary objective of the tournament is to support the province’s largest children’s hospital and helps raise over $2,500,000 for the Children’s Hospital of Eastern Ontario (CHEO).

How are you and your organization inspiring your audiences? Attempt to break a world record for brand awareness, a product launch, celebration, CSR, fundraising or employee engagement – ​​Find out more here, or contact us for more information.

Advertisements