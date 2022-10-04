Golf Team Ranked No. 24 in Division III

TROY, NY – The latest Bushnell/Golfweek Men’s Division III Coaches Poll was recently released and the Squad from Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) is listed at No. 24, marking its season debut in the listing.

The Engineers, who are coached by Evan Drew , have played three tournaments this fall and have won each. They were first of 24 schools at the Duke Nelson Invitational at Middlebury College, first of 18 at the Williams College Fall Invitational, and first of five at the Liberty League Preview in Potsdam. RPI has defeated 25 different schools, including No. 15 Babson College twice and No. 17 New York University once.

Graduate student Joey Harrigan (Highland Park, IL / Highland Park), an NCAA Tournament Qualifier as an individual last season, leads the team with an average of 71.5 strokes per round. He has been a medalist once with a runner-up finish and a fourth place finish. He has recorded one round of 69 with his five others in the 70s, including a 70, 71, and 72. His tournament total scores have been -1 twice (1st at Liberty League; 2nd at Middlebury) and +3 (T4th at Williams ).

Thomas Fraser (Lee, MA / Lee), a senior, is second on the Engineers with an average of 73.5, including all six rounds in the 70s. He shot a +2, 144 (70-74) to tie for runner-up as an individual at Williams with his other finishes being ties for seventh place. The others who have competed – sophomore Jacob Lindsay (Kensington, CT / Berlin), junior Matt Buckley (Elmhurst, IL / York Community) and junior Rodrigo Muelas (Madrid, Spain / Deutsche Schule Madrid) – are averaging 75.1, 75.3 and 75.5, respectively.

Rensselaer, which has shot in the 280s as a team three times and have exceeded 300 just once, closes out their fall schedule this weekend at the Saratoga National Invitational Hosted by Skidmore College. Play is scheduled for Saturday and Sunday in Saratoga Springs.