Golf Team Heroes, Lessons In Empathy, Jukebox Auction: NoVA Good News

VIRGINIA — This week’s good news stories in Virginia include the co-ed golf team at Langley High School winning its seventh consecutive state championship, middle school students in Herndon getting a hands-on lesson in empathy, and Arlington’s Silver Diner raising $20,000 for a local Charity by auctioning off its jukebox and other items.

Plus, read about a cappella Legends Sweet Honey in the Rock coming to The Alden theater in McLean, Alexandria City Public Schools finding help in hiring more special education teachers and instructional assistants, and the Lady Camellia tea room getting a new life on the Alexandria Waterfront . Here are some of this week’s good news headlines:

State Champion Langley HS Golf Team Honored By Fairfax County Board The Fairfax County Board of Supervisors passed a resolution Tuesday honoring the Langley High School Saxons Golf Team for its accomplishments in 2022 and its seven-year streak of winning state championships. Al Berg, the long-time Coach of the Langley High School Golf Team, and members of the team accepted the Honor at Tuesday’s meeting. Project Challenges Rachel Carson Students To Engineer With Empathy Students in Rachel Carson Middle School instructor Mark Bolt’s Engineering 3 class got a hands-on lesson in empathy thanks to their most recent assignment. The eighth graders had to design, prototype, test, and build an assistive device that could help a senior adult or someone with a disability overcome a physically challenging task.

Silver Diner Raises $20K In Auction Of Items From Arlington Location Silver Diner held an auction in December that raised $20,326 for Real Food for Kids, a group that feeds children and families experiencing food insecurity in the DC area. The most popular items in the auction were the table-top jukebox, which was sold for $1,800, and a “Time to Dine” clock that went for $1,900. Mount Vernon Landmarks, Listings Featured On ‘If You Lived Here’ A variety of properties on the real estate market in the Mount Vernon area were Featured in the latest Episode of “If You Lived Here” on PBS station WETA Monday night. In the nearly 30-minute Episode on Mount Vernon, realtor Lauren Kolazas shows the hosts three properties.

$100,000 Jackpot In VA Lottery Game Claimed By Alexandria Woman A $100,000 winning jackpot for a Lottery game was claimed in Alexandria, according to the Virginia Lottery. Alexandria Resident Polly Flores knew immediately she won the jackpot when checking the Jan. 7 Cash 5 with EZ Match drawing. Her winning ticket came from the Friendly Mart at 2727 Duke Street in Alexandria.