Golf team falls short at state Championship after second-place finish at PVCs

VASSALBORO — A season filled with promise ended in disappointing fashion for the golf team on Saturday, Oct. 8, with a ninth-place finish at the Class B State Championship tournament at Natanis Golf Course.

The team’s combined score of 386, or 98 over par over 18 holes, puts them in last place behind York by a total of eight strokes. First-place finishers Leavitt ended with a score of 330, 42 strokes over par. Presque Isle, the team that edged out MDI for the PVC Championship late last month, finished in seventh place with a score of 365.

“The kids prepared well and competed their hearts out,” said head coach Bryan Maurais. “All the things that they could control, their attitudes and preparation, were at a Championship level. Unfortunately, our scores did not reflect that level, but I am proud of the kids all the same.”

The team under Maurais were dominant throughout the hyper-condensed regular season, losing only two matches on their way to a second-place finish in the PVC Championship. Juniors Caden Braun and Kasch Warner, this year’s PVC Player of the Year, led the way for the Trojans, with Carlina Leonardi, Joey Wellman-Clouse, Jameson Weir, and Nolan Sawyer also contributing meaningful rounds.

“The season was all about growth,” said Maurais. “The kids grew from rambunctious underclassmen to become far more mature upperclassmen. The scores and successes on the course grew far more consistent and richer. All that growth, while maintaining their fun and kind-hearted spirits, made for a fun season and one which I was honored to be a part of.”

Unfortunately, the pressures of the day combined with a long trip to Vassalboro and an unfamiliarity with the course contributed to scores that were off from the team’s regular averages. Warner and Braun shot a 91 and 92 respectively, which ranked them 28th and 30th overall in individual scoring. Both scores were 10 strokes higher than what the pair shot over 18 holes at the Hermon Meadow Golf Club during the PVC Championship.

Warner managed to shoot par on 7 of the 18 holes, but two double-bogeys, a 3-over par on hole 18 and a 5-over par on hole nine made it tough for the junior to recover. Braun only shot par on three holes, but never shot anything worse than a double-bogey throughout the entire round.

Wellman-Clouse, who shot a 93 at the PVCs, shot an even 100 at Natanis. The score actually led to some extra physical activity for the junior after the match, due to a bet he made with Coach Maurais. Wellman-Clouse said he would do 10 pushups for every stroke he went over a 93, meaning 70 pushups were owed on the putting green at Natanis. The golfer made good on his bet while getting a head start on his offseason training regimen for next season.

A bright spot for the Trojans on the day was the fact that Leonardi, the only senior on the team, tied for fourth in the girls’ flight with a score of 103.

“Carlina Leonardi was able to qualify for the New England Championships by being one of the 12 best female scorers in the State, which is phenomenal,” said Maurais. “She finished tied for the best score of all Northern Maine participants — a fitting end to a career that she improved every single season.”

Another bright spot is the fact that the majority of the team will be returning for their senior sea-sons next year, making them an early favorite for a PVC Championship and hopefully giving them another crack at a state Championship with yet another year of experience under their belts.

“I hate to see this season end, as this year we had such a fun group and it was a Joy to Coach them. However, next season does bring excitement,” said Maurais. “We will return our seven juniors, all of whom scored for us this season and all of whom are not satisfied by our successes this year. We will get right to work, improving golf swings, athleticism and course management. More importantly, the kids will come in with a hunger and desperation that only Seniors can have, and I am looking forward to what that can mean for our team.”