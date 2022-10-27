Golf Takes Second at Dayton Flyer Invitational

The Marquette University men’s golf team earned runner-up honors in the Dayton Flyer Invitational with a score of 33-over par (295-298-292–885). The Golden Eagles battled the cold and the rain throughout the tournament at NCR Country Club.

Josh Robinson (72-74-73–219) and Tyler Leach (75-71-73–219) were the low-men for the Golden Eagles at 6-over par. For the tournament, Robinson played the par 5s 6-under par to lead the field with a scoring average of 4.33.

In the second round, Leach had the low round of the tournament for MU with an even-par 71. In the final round, the Spring Valley native went on to record half of his tournament-leading 12 birdies.

Max Lyons recorded the Golden Eagles’ second eagle of the tournament on the par 5 fifth. Lyons went on to finish his final round 2-over par (73).

Bhoom Sima Aree finished his final round of the tournament with a 2-over par 73 to make him the fourth Golden Eagle to turn in a final round of 73. Sima-Aree finished the tournament at 10-over par and tied for 16th.

Marquette led the field in birdies at NCR CC with 37 as a team. MU also had the lowest scoring average in the tournament on par 5s, playing them 10-under par with an average score of 4.78.

Well. 2 Illinois won the event at 29-over par (295-296-290–881).

