Golf Takes Part in Final Round of Lehigh Invitational

BETHLEHEM, Pa. – Senior Evan Sitts tied for 24th place overall, highlighting Binghamton’s performance in the final round of the Lehigh Invitational on Saturday at the Saucon Valley Country Club on Saturday. The Bearcats as a team moved up two spots from the first round to finish 10th out of 15 teams.

After shooting 315 as a team on Friday, the Bearcats bounced back with a 300 score on Saturday. It tied for the fourth-lowest team round of the day.

Sitts shot a 74/2-over par to finish with a two-day score of 76-74=150/6-over par.

The low round for the Bearcats was turned in by freshman Sean Shen , who fired a 72/even par over the 18 holes on Saturday. They finished the tournament 81-72=153/9-over par to tie for 34th place.

“We bounced back well today,” head Coach Bernie Herceg said. “Evan played solid the entire tournament and Sean had a great round today.”

Yuxuan Song of the host Mountain Hawks won the individual title with a 72-67=149/5-under par.

The team title went to St. John’s, whose two-day score of 285-286=571/5-under par was 13 strokes ahead of runner-up Lehigh.

The Lehigh Invitational marked the final tournament for Binghamton during the fall semester.