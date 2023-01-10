Golf takes a back seat to Mother Nature

I have absolutely zero golf news to report this week, so I thought I would give a shout out to all of you loyal readers, tournament chairs, golf shop staff and others who continue to keep me informed of the local tournament results and other interesting golf related information. I rely almost 100% on your support and weekly results to write the column. In the good old days, before the internet, reporters like Eddie Booth, Ted Blofsky, Milan Murray, and even I at first, had to hoof it to all of the various courses to gather the news. Nowadays it’s the internet that does the leg work. Occasionally I might venture to a course to witness the tournament action in person, such as the Chico City Open Championship, a USGA Sponsored event, or a club championship, but most of the time I just sit on my Duff and let it come in on my computer. The golf shop staff at the various local courses are diligent in submitting tournament results and Spectacular shot information to me in a timely fashion.

At the risk of being chastised for omitting some names, I’m going to mention a few people that continue to keep me informed of the Weekly tournament results and other items of importance at their course, but rest assured the list of people that keep me up-to-date on local golf news goes way beyond those few I’m going to mention. Some clubs, such as the Bidwell Women’s Golf Club and the Table Mountain Women’s Golf Club elect a tournament chair each year and it is that person’s responsibility to submit the Weekly tournament results to me. Eventually, almost all of its members will end up with the tournament reporting responsibility.

At Canyon Oaks, there are two members who diligently keep me apprised of their groups’ results. I can always depend on Jakki Thomas to send me the results of the Canyon Oaks Women’s Golf Club tournaments each week, as well as Bob Kromer to keep me up-to-date on the men’s club senior sweeps performances and upcoming tournaments. The COCC golf shop PGA staff, Tom Pyeatt and Terry Taylor are great in letting me know if something Spectacular happened on the course.

It’s a well-known fact that the golf shop staff at Butte Creek: Derrick Schultz, Tom Fegley, Jeff Van Kula and Randy (Catfish) Lee, has spoiled its members when it comes to reporting tournament results. Within minutes after a tournament is concluded, the staff has a printout summary available of the results for its members to use. I always receive a copy emailed to me as well. The men’s and women’s clubs do not need to have their tournament chair responsible for tallying the results. What a perk that is to its members.

The Bidwell staff, Courtney Foster and Nick Fowler, keeps me posted of upcoming events at Bidwell and any significant achievements that occur. The Women’s club tournament chair is also great about sending me their weekly results and if I ever have questions, I can always fall back and ask Barbara Albers, who seems to know everything about everything that is going on with the Bidwell ladies golf group.

Craig Fellner, the self-appointed Volunteer tournament Reporter for the El Rancho Chico Golf Club, tallies its tournament results and sends them to me. His efforts keep me from going out to the club and copying them off of the tournament summary sheets posted on the wall. However, it’s not the end of the world if and when I need to do just that from time to time. That’s what my predecessors did.

The Table Mountain Men’s and Women’s Clubs are as reliable as clockwork in sending me their monthly and weekly tournament results. Aaron Rogers, who kept me informed of the TMMGC results, recently turned his duties over to Peter Davis, the new Social Media and Communications liaison, and Peter lets me know the status of the men’s upcoming club tournaments and its results. The very same applies to the Table Mountain Women’s Club. Its members rotate the role of reporting its Weekly tournament results, but rest assured, Whoever has the responsibility of reporting the results, they are always in my email on Friday following the club’s Weekly Thursday outings.

Darrell Hands has a life-long job (probably not to his choosing) of arranging the Chico-Paradise SIR’s Golf Club semi-monthly tournaments at various courses in the area, collecting the green fees, setting up the pairings, organizing the transportation if needed , tallying and emailing me the results and Refereeing the disputes (I just threw that last one in for kicks), for the Chico-Paradise Son’s-in-Retirement (SIR’s) Golf Club. What a commitment he has made on behalf of the group in his effort to promote the SIR’s golf club.

I would also like to recognize Grant Hornbeak, who singlehandedly has done more for junior golf, both financially and time wise, in the past 5 years than everyone else put together in the past 50 years. Grant keeps me updated on the successes and the tournament results on a regular basis of the many talented junior players we have in the north valley.

Thank you all for your efforts and dedication to help me keep the Tee to Green golf column alive as I embark upon my 19th year of its writing. I cherish your friendship and loyalty.

It’s golf, and it’s why we play the game.

Cheers and Happy New Year!