Golf takes 10th at Cornell/Temple Invitational

PLYMOUTH MEETING, PA. – Binghamton golf jumped up one spot in the team score Saturday, finishing 10th at the Cornell/Temple Invitational at the 1912 Club. BU finished a total of three shots better than Friday on a day that saw higher scores for most.

Freshman Harrison Blech rebounded nicely after starting +3 through two holes, going -2 the rest of the way to card a one-over 71. He and teammate Tynan Jones finished tied for 27th for the tournament, shooting +7 over the two days. Jones was consistent over the two days, putting together a 74 Saturday and a 73 Sunday.

“Harrison responded well today,” head Coach Bernie Herceg said. “He really fought to put together a good score after a little hiccup on the first few holes. Tynan is also starting to round into form and is trending in the right direction. We are looking forward to next weekend’s tournament at Dartmouth.”

Senior Evan Sitts finished at +9 for the tournament, followed by Brandon Conner (+12). Sean Shen shot +25 for the weekend.

By Shawn Cole finished at eight-over competing as an individual earning a tie for 33rd out of 84 competitors.

Binghamton jumped from 11th to 10th in the team score Sunday, as all but two teams recorded scores better than 10-over Sunday. Temple won with a +1 overall score, followed by Rhode Island (+10), Penn (+17), Columbia (+18), Cornell (+23), Temple (B), Dartmouth (+25), Siena (+ 26), Bucknell (+30), Binghamton (+35), Penn B (+38), St. Joseph’s (+41), Lafayette (+45), Cornell B (+54) and Canisius (+54).

Ethan Whitney of Temple won by three strokes, carding a 66 Saturday and 69 Sunday, good enough for five under par.

The Bearcats will hit the road next weekend for the Dartmouth Invitational. That will be a two-day tournament Saturday and Sunday.