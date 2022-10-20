Golf swings their way to fifth, 13th to close fall competition — The Kenyon Collegian

The Kenyon golf team closed out their fall season with a pair of invitationals. It’s Oct. 10 and 11, the Owls competed in the Wabash College Invitational and tied for fifth place in a field of 11 teams. A week later, Kenyon competed in the Division III Golfweek Fall Invitational in Miramar Beach, Fla., where they finished 13th out of 24 teams.

After shooting a 302 and 304 over the first two rounds at Broadmoor Country Club (Ind.) on day one, the Owls found themselves in second place, trailing only No. 10 Wittenberg University. Armand Ouellette ’25 paced Kenyon on the first day, shooting 73 in both rounds. His strong play included a hole-in-one on the par-3 15th hole in the first round.

Unfortunately, the second day of the tournament was not as kind to the Owls. After shooting 317 as a team in the third round, Kenyon finished the tournament in a tie for fifth place with Millikin University (Ill.) with a final score of 923. Ouellette finished tied for 10th place with a score of 227, and Garrett Thesing ’24 finished two strokes behind him, earning him a 15th-place tie. For Will Hulsey ’26, who shot a 236 and tied for 34th, the fifth-place finish was disappointing given how the tournament started. “We did a very good job keeping it together in the first two rounds on a tough course in some cold and windy conditions, but the third round really got to us,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian.

As temperatures in Gambier began to drop, the Owls flew south to Miramar Beach for a three-day tournament against a slate of high-powered teams. After a difficult first day of the Invitational, Kenyon sat in 15th place with a team score of 297. Hulsey led the Owls on Sunday, shooting 72. Kenyon moved up five spots on Monday thanks to the strong play of Hulsey and Garrett Thesing ’24 who shot a 68 and 71, respectively. On their final day in the Sunshine State, the Owls were unable to keep their momentum, finishing the tournament in 13th place with a team score of 886. No. 4 Emory University (Ga.) won the Invitational with a score of 859. Hulsey continued his impressive play, shooting a 73 and finishing the tournament with a score of 213, which earned him a share of seventh place.

Hulsey was proud of his performance in the tournament, especially given past results that were not up to his standards. “[This result] was something I really needed for my confidence after a few tough tournaments…” he said. “I finally saw some good results, and I know that momentum will carry into the spring season, not only for myself, but for the rest of the team.” Hulsey’s teammate, Ethan Shapiro ’23, who shot a 237 and finished 107th, was particularly complimentary of the performance Hulsey and his fellow Golfers put up in Florida. “[They] have been so impressive and I couldn’t be prouder of the way they have carried themselves as players and as teammates,” he wrote in an email to the Collegian.

The Owls will return to play in March with the Jekyll Island Collegiate Invitational in Jekyll Island, Ga., and Hulsey believes in the team’s capacity to succeed. “We just need to stick to our normal process,” he said. “With the fact that we all challenge each other to be the best we can be, I know we will come out swinging in Georgia to start the spring.”