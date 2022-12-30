Golf stunner Paige Spiranac shares top Moments of 2022 including busty Photoshoots and being named ‘sexiest woman alive’
PAIGE SPIRANAC has shared her 2022 year review to Instagram.
The golf influencer has had another eventful 12 months, leading a glamorous lifestyle while also winning a top gong.
Spiranac, 29, posted her favorite snaps of the last year to her Instagram story for her 3.7 million followers.
She began her annual review with a picture from January 10, when she attended the college football National Championship game.
Spiranac could be seen beaming in her snap from Lucas Oil Stadium, where she watched the Georgia Bulldogs beat the Alabama Crimson Tide 33-18.
Her second memory was from February 16, when she posed in a racy bikini made up of petals for a photo shoot.
March 23 saw her enjoy a Shake Shack while looking out over the beautiful horizon while visiting Crystal Cove, Newport Beach.
Three days later she celebrated her birthday, posting a snap of colorful flowers she received.
On April 2 she headed to New Orleans to watch the 2022 Final Four NCAA basketball tournament at the Caesars Superdome.
The final turned out to be a thriller, with the Kansas Jayhawks coming back from a 16-point deficit to beat the North Carolina Tar Heels 72–69 in front of an Incredible 69,423 crowd.
After five weeks of work, she treated herself to a stunning trip to the Bahamas, sharing a snap from a golf course there taken on May 2.
On June 14, she was named the “sexiest woman alive”, posting a snap of herself making a seductive pose in a revealing black top.
Two weeks later she enjoyed a day out with her dog, posting a picture of it to Insta from a park.
She celebrated Independence Day in traditional style on July 4, donning a bikini featuring the US flag while enjoying hot dogs.
On July 10 she posed with kids during a day on the golf course.
While she got dressed up in what she describes as a “controversial Maxim party outfit” for their Awards gala.
Her black dress left little to the imagination as she walked the red carpet on the night she was formally crowned Maxim’s “sexiest woman alive”.
On August 2 Spiranac beamed as she enjoyed her summer, wearing a white T-shirt with the phrase “internet celebrity” written on it.
She then took fans behind the scenes on her 2023 calendar shoot, which was completed over two days from August 27 and 28.
On September 16 she attended a Milwaukee Brewers baseball game, throwing the first pitch against the Yankees and posing with mascot Bernie Brewer.
October 8 brought with it another Glamorous photo shoot, during which she posed in a green one piece and red beret.
While on October 22 it was back to the golf course for the former pro.
On November 26 she posted another cozy looking picture of her dog, as winter began to descend.
And on December 11 Spiranac took another picturesque photo of the water.
Writing in summary of her 12 months, she added: “2022 was an amazing year!
“Thank you for your continued support! Excited to keep growing and bringing you the best content in 2023!
“I love you all so much and it’s incredible our community grows every single year.”
She then shared her 2022 Lessons learned, including to “prioritise your health”.
Spiranac recently suffered a health scare, when a lump was found on her breast.
She subsequently got a biopsy done, which thankfully came back negative.