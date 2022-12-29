Golf stunner Paige Spiranac hilariously Pokes fun at herself as Twitter melts down over news Hooters will shut down

PAIGE SPIRANAC mocked herself after hearing that the restaurant chain Hooters will close down.

The ex-golfer now makes her money working as an Instagram influencer.

And she is not afraid to make jokes at her own expense, suggesting Hooters, a restaurant chain famous for its scantily clad waitresses, could be a career option for her if all else fails.

Upon hearing the reported news that the chain is closing down, Spiranac wrote: “There goes my backup plan.”

However, the 29-year-old does not need to worry too much as she is unlikely to need a new job anytime soon.

Hooters is also not shutting down or rebranding, as was falsely claimed.

Stephen Brown, a Hooters spokesperson, told The Associated Press: “There is no validity to this story.

“Guests are enjoying this week’s televised sports events at our restaurants across the country and around the world in record numbers, accompanied by craveable menu items, cold beer and iconic hospitality. Our concept is here to stay.”

Spiranac likes to have fun on social media and recently shared a video in which she recreated Cristiano Ronaldo’s iconic ‘siu’ celebration.

She also whipped off her football shirt and swung it around her head and performed Erling Haaland’s ‘zen’ celebration.

Spiranac also gave a witty response after she topped the list of the most followed Golfers on Instagram.

She quipped: “This just in. Men like golf and boobs.”