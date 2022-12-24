Golf Story Follow-Up Sports Story is the Latest Switch Indie Game

After a delay pushed the game out of 2020, Sports Story finally made its Switch debut. The sequel to Sidebar Games’ Golf Story is immediately available in the eShop. It costs $14.99. It was the only shadowdrop for the final day of the House of Indies: Holiday Event event.

Sports Story is a game with RPG elements. While the previous title only focused on golf, this one features golf, soccer, tennis, cricket, and volleyball. People can also do some fishing or hop on a BMX bike.

The latest trailer appears at the 3:47 mark of the “Inside the House of Indies: Holiday Event Day 5” video.

The original game is also on sale at the moment. People can get it for $6.99, instead of $14.99, until January 1, 2023.

Here are the other indie games heading to the Switch that appeared in Nintendo’s latest announcement video.

Dust & Neon – Early 2023

Sea of ​​Stars – Summer 2023

Undying – Spring 2023

Quite a few other Announcements and Releases appeared as part of this five-day event. For example, Floppy Knights and I punched appeared as shadowdrops. Risk of Rain Returnsan updated version of the original roguelike, is also on the way.

Sports Storyas well as Sidebar Games’ last game Golf Storyare both available on the Nintendo Switch.