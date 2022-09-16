Golf Stays Local This Weekend For Cornell/Temple Invite

PHILADELPHIA – The University of Pennsylvania men’s golf program will play its third tournament in as many weekends this Saturday and Sunday, taking part in the Cornell/Temple Invitational. The 36-hole event will see 12 teams play 18 holes on Saturday and 18 on Sunday, and this weekend is a relative “home” event for the Quakers as it takes place at The 1912 Club in nearby Plymouth Meeting, Pa.

CORNELL/TEMPLE INVITATIONAL INFORMATION

The Format

SATURDAY: 18 holes (10 am tee times are #1)

SUNDAY: 18 holes (7:30 am tee times on #1)

Live Scoring (golfstat.com)

The Course

The 1912 Club in Plymouth Meeting, Pa. (par 70; 6,951 yards)

The Field

IVIES: Cornell (co-host), Columbia, Dartmouth, Penn

NON-IVIES: Temple (co-host), Binghamton, Bucknell, Canisius, Lafayette, URI, Saint Joseph’s, Siena

Penn’s Lineup

PENN A: Mark Haghan (Sr.), John Richardson (So.), Jimin Jung (Jr.), Ben Scott (So.), Harrison Ornstein (Sr.)

PENN B: Andy Fan (Sr.), George Roessler (So.), Anthony Basilio (Sr.), Simon Markowitz (Sr.), Steven Lee (Fr.)

Coach White says…

“At the Lagowitz we started strong but fell off in the final round. Last weekend at the Ryan T. Lee, we started slow but finished strong. So obviously the goal this week is to put the Lagowitz start and the Lee finish together. I ‘m excited to have the guys playing locally, we hope to see a nice contingent of Penn folks out on the course this weekend!”



#FightOnPenn