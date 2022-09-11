Golf stars express their condolences after the death of Queen Elizabeth II

The death of Queen Elizabeth II Shook the whole world. The queen left a big mark during her life and was remembered for good. Many famous personalities expressed their condolences to her family, including golf stars. The DP World Tour even stopped the competition after her death;

‘On behalf of our members and everyone connected with the European Tour group and the BMW PGA Championship, it is with great sadness that we have learned of the passing of Her Majesty Queen Elizabeth II.

She truly was an inspiration to people the world over. Out of respect for Her Majesty and the Royal Family, play has been suspended at the BMW PGA Championship at Wentworth Club for the remainder of Thursday and flags at Wentworth Club will be lowered to half-mast.

Furthermore, no play will take place the BMW PGA Championship on Friday and the golf course and practice facilities will be closed. Further updates on the resumption of play will be provided in due course. Our deepest sympathies and condolences are with the Royal Family at this time.’

DP World tour issued a statement.

Gary Player and Thomas Bjorn

Gary Player also expressed his condolences. Player Remembered the times when he was still a boy. That will forever remain in his memory. “In 1947, I remember being at school when the Queen and her family drove past.

I vividly remember seeing her wave at us – she had Grace and valor as a young lady, and that remained throughout her tenure as Her Majesty. She was a fine leader and an even finer woman. Rest In Peace.” – Player wrote on Twitter Thomas Bjorn emphasized that Queen Elizabeth II was an inspiration to everyone; “Living most of my adult life in England I’m deeply saddened by the passing of Queen Elizabeth.

An inspiration to so many all over the world.

Rest in peace, Your Majesty.”