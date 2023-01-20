Golf Star Alexandra Swayne Showcases US Virgin Islands

Professional golfer Alexandra Swayne says she is excited to team up with the US Virgin Islands Department of Tourism in 2023 as an official ambassador.

Alexandra Swayne will lend her prodigious talents to the beautiful Caribbean destination with digital and social media promotion, advertising, brand awareness, and brand content creation. She will also bring more awareness to the outstanding golf courses and facilities in addition to the islands’ natural beauty.

Joseph Boschulte, commissioner of the USVI’s Department of Tourism, said, “we are delighted to have Alexandra on board as one of our official ambassadors. Her vivaciousness and natural leadership will help the USVI shine as a golf destination for all ages and talent. Alexandra will participate in events, advertising campaigns, marketing and promotional materials, live Streams and interviews, and events all the while showcasing the islands’ natural beauty and culture.”

Alexandra Swayne took up golf at age 14 as part of the US Virgin Islands prestigious Golf Federation’s junior program. Then, just eight days after celebrating her 21st birthday, Swayne qualified for her first US Women’s Open by shooting 3-under-par 141 in Atlanta.

This rising and energetic pro joined the Ladies European Tour in 2022 but she always likes to return to the US Virgin Islands where she conducts youth golf clinics and practices her game. “Promoting USVI is such a great opportunity for me as I can pair my love of my Hometown and its gorgeous courses (there are four on USVI) with what I love to do and that is to play golf.”

This year will be exciting for the USVI. Already the Editors of Conde Nast Traveler put the USVI at the top of its Best Places to Go in 2023 citing the islands’ new hotels, resort openings, the national park, and Carnival festivals. Also, in 2022, Conde Nast Traveler ranked the USVI in its prestigious Readers’ Choice Awards as the Best Islands in the World.