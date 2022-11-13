GOLF: Southeastern signs East for 2023-24 season | SLU Lions

HAMMOND, LA – Sulphur, Louisiana native Landen East will continue his academic and athletic endeavors as a member of the Southeastern Louisiana University men’s golf program, SLU head Coach Lawrence Allan announced Friday.

East is entering his senior season at Sulfur High School and is also part of the Southwest Louisiana (SWLA) junior travel team. The 6-1 East will make his collegiate debut in the 2023-24 season.

East is the reigning District 3-5A individual Champion and finished his junior season with seven top-10 and 11 top-20 showings in 15 starts on the prep and travel circuit throughout Louisiana and Texas.

Allan, who is in the midst of his first season overseeing the Lion golf program, is excited about the addition of the Talented in-state performer.

“Landen is a fantastic addition and someone we expect to be one of the top players in the state in his senior season,” Allan commented. “We’re better as a program with Landen Apart from our family. We’re adding a great player and great person.”

East’s future teammates will open the spring portion of its 2022-23 slate Feb. 26-27, competing in the Gulf Coast Intercollegiate in Diamondhead, Mississippi.

SOCIAL MEDIA

For more information on Southeastern Athletics, follow @LionUpAthletics on Twitter, like /SLUathletics on Facebook and subscribe to the SLUathletics YouTube channel.

CLEAR BAG POLICY

Southeastern Athletics has instituted a clear bag policy for all ticketed events, effective with the start of the football season. For more information on the clear bag policy, visit www.LionSports.net/clear.