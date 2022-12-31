Golf Signees Haines, Whallon Join Greyhound Family

INDIANAPOLIS—Incoming freshman Jess Haines and Caroline Whallon recently signed their Nation Letters of Intent to play golf at the University of Indianapolis. Whallon is a local product out of Noblesville, Ind., while Haines joins the Greyhounds’ growing contingent from the United Kingdom.

JESS HAINES

Hailing from Burnham-on-Sea, Somerset, England, Haines brings with her some valuable experience playing golf across the UK. She currently attends Bridgwater and Taunton College and is the daughter of David and Sonia Haines. She has two older siblings: Ben and Emily.

Finished in the top 10 in the Irish Ladies Open Amateur Championship in both 2021 and 2022

Runner-up in the 2022 West of England Girls Championship

Shared fourth in the Astor Salver and tied for 25th in the AIG British Women’s Open final Qualifying

Member of the Somerset Ladies County team for two years, making it to English County Finals two years in a row, where she won six of eight foursome matches, and nine of 10 singles matches

Junior Captain at Burnham and Berrow Golf Club in 2019 and in ’20

Low round of -3 in at Porters Park Ladies Centenary Scratch Cup

HOUND BYTES

Head Coach Brent Nicoson …

“Jess is a great addition to our program. She will bring a lot of big tournament experience with her to our team. She is a very consistent player and that will be very beneficial for her as she plays at this level.

“Her father is a PGA Professional and that time she spent around the golf course with him has helped her develop into the player she is today. I work closely with one of her coaches and he speaks very highly of Jess, both on and off the golf course. Our culture gets stronger with the addition of her to our roster. I can’t wait to get started with Jess.”

CAROLINE WHALLON

Whallon will graduate from local Noblesville High School this spring where she currently owns a 3.95 GPA. She is the daughter of Mike and Sara Whallon and younger sister to Joe. A four-year member of Best Buddies International, Caroline plans to major in International Relations and minor in Pre-Law.

Ranked No. 1 in Indiana class of 2023 by Junior Golf Scoreboard

2-time Indiana All-State performer and state Qualifier all four years

Seven Individual Tournament wins as a prep, including medalist honors and 2022 IHSAA Sectional and Regional tournaments

Three-time All Hoosier Crossroads Conference & four-time All-Hamilton County

2022 Indiana Girls State Junior Champion

Finish in the top 10 at both the 2022 Indiana State Amateur and 2022 Indiana State Open

HOUND BYTES

Head Coach Nicoson…

“We are all very excited to have Caroline joining us next year. We are getting a great young lady who will fit in perfectly with our current team. She hits the ball hard and learned to play and succeed around the top of the Leaderboard by being in contention in most of events this past season. That type of experience will be very valuable as she transitions to the college level.

“She played in a very successful program at Noblesville and was the leader of their team. That type of leadership and winning mentality is exactly what we need in our culture.”