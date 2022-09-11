Golf Shoots Second Day 289; Wins Duke Nelson

MIDDLEBURY, Vt. – The Rensselaer Polytechnic Institute (RPI) golf team combined to shoot a second day total of 289 to climb from third place to first and winning the 24-team Duke Nelson Invitational Hosted by Middlebury College. RPI finished with a 590 total, which was one shot better than the host Panthers and Trinity in the event, which was held at the par-71, 6395-yard Ralph Myhre Golf Course.

Graduate student Joey Harrigan led the Engineers with a second day 1-under 70 and a two-day total of -1, 141. They finished in second place in the 124-person field. On Sunday, he had five birdies, including two of his first three holes, and nine pars. He was just one shot behind the medalist, Roman Oroca Gonzalez of Hamilton College (71-69 – 140).

Thomas Fraser , a senior, also had a top 10 finish after shooting 73-74 – 147, which was 5-over and good enough for a tie for seventh place. They finished the tournament with a second day that included a birdie and 13 pars, including eight on the back.

Sophomore Jacob Lindsay took two strokes off his score from Saturday, finishing 77-75 – 152 for a +10, while junior Matt Buckley took 13 shots off his first day score. On Sunday, he birdied five holes and had 10 pars for an even-par 70 to climb 54 spots into 33rd place.

The Engineers return to play next weekend at the Williams College Invitational at the Taconic Golf Course.