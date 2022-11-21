Golf shoes for everyone are on your list this season

The holidays are quickly approaching, and a pair of golf shoes may be the perfect gift for friends or family. Many golfers need to retire their old pair of golf shoes and up their game.

Whether you prefer a sneaker or spiked-style shoe, Golfweek has got you covered for everyone on your shopping list. Check out the shoes below from all your favorite brands, such as Adidas, FootJoy, Puma, True Linkswear and more.

If you’re looking for more shoes, check out Golfweek’s list of best men’s shoes and best Women’s shoes from earlier in 2022.

Adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoe ($210)

Adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoe

Adidas Tour360 22 Golf Shoe – $210. (Adidas Golf)

Price: $210

What you need to know: The Adidas Tour360 22 golf shoe has a better fit and Traction than ever with a Dualstack midsole, Geofit collar pad, 3D Torsion System, Insite sock liner, and an innovative Traction system called Spikemore.

Ecco Golf Tray Laced Shoe ($150)

Ecco Golf Tray Laced Shoe

Ecco Golf Tray Laced Shoe – $150. (Ecco Golf)

Price: $150

What you need to know: Ecco has been a leading brand in the golf scene for years, and the company’s Golf Tray Laced Women’s shoe lives up to the hype. This sneaker-style shoe comes in ten colors made with durable waterproof leather using Hydromax and Fluidform technology. The Golf Tray shoe is lightweight and features a removable, washable insole.

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard ($200)

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard

FootJoy Premiere Series Packard – $200. (FootJoy)

Price: $200

What you need to know: FootJoy’s Premiere Series in the Packard style is a stylish, spiked option. FJ’s Premiere Series is there signature line with waterproof leather, versaTrax outsole, OrthoLite FitBed and made to be worn in any condition.

FootJoy Links Women’s Golf Shoe ($130)

FootJoy Links Women’s Golf Shoe

FootJoy Links Women’s Golf Shoe – $130. (FootJoy)

Price: $130

What you need to know: FootJoy’s Links for women’s golf shoe is available in four different colors and the option to customize the shoe. This is a sneaker-style, spikeless shoe that can be worn on the course and to dinner or errands afterwards. The shoe offers full grain waterproof leather.

G/Fore MG4+ Golf Shoe ($225)

G/Fore MG4+ Golf Shoe

G/Fore MG4+ Golf Shoe – $225. (G/Fore)

Price: $225

What you need to know: G/Fore’s MG4+ golf shoe is a spikeless option that comes in many colors and prints. The shoe features a waterproof upper, 3D molded heel cup, under-heel comfort with washable insoles and footbed massage technology. This shoe is good for walking and riding on the course.

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G ($140)

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G

Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G – $140. (Nike)

Price: $140

What you need to know: For the fashion-forward friend, the Nike Air Jordan 1 Low G shoe is sure to catch their eye. The shoe is currently available in two colors and is a spikeless shoe.

NOBULL Black Matryx Golf Shoe ($179)

Nobull Black Matryx Golf Shoe

NOBULL Black Matryx Golf Shoe – $179. (Nobull)

Price: $179

What you need to know: The NOBULL Black Matryx Golf Shoe is made up of a one-piece construction upper that allows for the spikeless shoe to be breathable, water resistant and durable. The rubber outsole allows you to easily transition from the course to the pavement. This shoe is also available in other colors and in a Women’s style.

Payntr Golf X 003 F ($140)

Payntr Golf X 003 F

Payntr Golf X 003 F – $140. (Payntr Golf)

Price: $140

What you need to know: The Payntr Golf X 003 F is a spikeless design with a Neverwet superhydrophobic solution that makes the shoe non-wicking and water-resistant. The single density PMX Foam midsole allows for maximum comfort and the Pebax propulsion plate helps Golfers use the ground effectively and increase power. Made with an Ortholite footbed so the cushioning fit doesn’t change over time.

Puma Golf GS-One Spikeless Golf Shoe ($130)

Puma Golf GS-One Spikeless Golf Shoe

Puma Golf GS-One Spikeless Golf Shoe – $130. (Puma Golf)

Price: $130

What you need to know: Available in five colorways, the GS-One Spikeless Golf Shoe by Puma is an excellent option. The GS-One shoe is a waterproof, street-style shoe with TPU Saddle System, Lightweight soft EVA Foam and a carbon rubber outsole.

Puma Golf Women’s Proadapt Alphacat Spikeless Shoes ($98)

Puma Golf Women’s Proadapt Alphacat Spikeless Shoes

Puma Golf Women’s Proadapt Alphacat Spikeless Shoes – $98. (Puma Golf)

Price: $98

What you need to know: Available in three colors, the Proadapt Alphacat spikeless shoe is a great option for women who like to walk or ride. Completely waterproof with Puma’s exoshell making this a great option for the winter months.

True Linkswear FS-01 ($140)

True Linkswear FS-01

True Linkswear FS-01 – $140. (True Linkswear)

Price: $140 (Down from $175)

What you need to know: The new True Linkswear FS-01 shoe has just been released and is perfect for course play or lifestyle adventures. The shoe is available in six colors and is made for both men and women weighing in at just 10.5 ounces. Made with eco-genuine leather, a wanderlux insole and goes with shorts, pants or skorts.

