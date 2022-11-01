Golf shoe brand True Linkswear launches men’s golf pant collection | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags

While the pants are made with techy performance fabrics, they offer a more polished, minimal look that makes them ideal for the golfer whose on- and off-course style and lifestyle demands are more harmoniously linked. The pants feature 4-way stretch thanks to a nylon-spandex blend, as well as DWR water- and stain-resistant coating that makes them all-weather proof (much like your favorite rain jacket) that keeps the elements out while still offering breathable , movable wear. Still, both designs fit slim and feature belt loops, so despite the technical fabric, these pants could be dressed up or down, for off-course shenanigans or rounds and tournaments that call for polos tucked-in.

RELATED: Wear these colors to energize your golf game this fall