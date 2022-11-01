Golf shoe brand True Linkswear launches men’s golf pant collection | Golf Equipment: Clubs, Balls, Bags
The days of the clunky golf cleats are well in the past, thanks to brands like True Linkswear which, since its 2009 founding, have been designing footwear to be more durable, comfortable, and sustainable. And now, the Brothers behind the “walking-focused” shoes line, Jason and Ryan Moore, have dropped a new collection of pants, stitched with the same careful attention to the demands of the modern player who swings their way through life, no matter the weather—which, taken all together, requires a lot of striding.
Designed for men, the new “All Day” collection of trousers comes in two styles: a classic, professional Chino and a more urban “5 Pocket” silhouette. Both pants come in a versatile range of neutral colors, including black, charcoal gray, khaki, olive, coffee and lunar (a kind of Sandy light-gray).
While the pants are made with techy performance fabrics, they offer a more polished, minimal look that makes them ideal for the golfer whose on- and off-course style and lifestyle demands are more harmoniously linked. The pants feature 4-way stretch thanks to a nylon-spandex blend, as well as DWR water- and stain-resistant coating that makes them all-weather proof (much like your favorite rain jacket) that keeps the elements out while still offering breathable , movable wear. Still, both designs fit slim and feature belt loops, so despite the technical fabric, these pants could be dressed up or down, for off-course shenanigans or rounds and tournaments that call for polos tucked-in.
No matter the occasion, like all of True’s signature and Releases to date, these pants have been designed to withstand the active, adventurous, and outdoor lifestyle of today’s golfer. And if the brand’s knockout history is to tell us anything (True’s ten-year anniversary edition golf shoes sold out in mere minutes) then it’s safe to say these pants might walk off the shelves rather quickly.
