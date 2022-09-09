Golf set to begin season at Alex Lagowitz Memorial

VILLANOVA, Pa. — The Villanova men’s golf team begins its 2022-23 season on Saturday, taking part in the Alex Lagowitz Memorial Invitational at Seven Oaks Golf Club on Sept. 3-4.

“The team is extremely excited to start the ’22-23 season this weekend at Colgate,” team Captain Peter Weaver said. “With four new faces in the lineup, all the guys are looking forward to building off last year’s momentum and seeing what’s in store for the new season.”

THE EVENT

Villanova is one of 14 teams in the field, which also includes Binghamton, Bucknell, Canisius, Cornell, Lafayette, Lehigh, Pennsylvania, Rhode Island, Robert Morris, Seton Hall, St. Bonaventure and Yale, as well as the host Colgate.

Yale won the event a year ago, finishing with a total of 862. VU’s conference foe and reigning BIG EAST Champion Seton Hall ended as the runner-up in last year’s invitational, while Rhode Island, Colgate and St. Bonaventure rounded out the top five . Villanova finished seventh as a team in the 2021 event.

Binghamton, Canisius, Penn and Robert Morris are the only new members of the field, as the other 10 competed in the Alex Lagowitz Memorial at the start of last season.

Two rounds will take place on Saturday, while the event wraps up with a single round on Sunday.

Live scoring will be available on Golfstat. Both days will begin with a shotgun start at 9 am ET.

Full field (Final 2022 Golfstat Team Ranking) : Seton Hall (87), Yale (167), Rhode Island (174), Lafayette (194), Bucknell (214), Villanova (216), Cornell (233), Lehigh (243), Colgate (251), Robert Morris (254), St. Bonaventure (261), Binghamton (263), Penn (265), Canisius (289)

THE COURSE

Located on the campus of Colgate University, Seven Oaks Golf Club is a par-72, 18-hole course measuring 7,125 yards.

The course has hosted prestigious events over the years, including the New York State Boys and Girls Amateur Championships, the 1977 NCAA National Tournament and the 2010 Patriot League Championship.

Seven Oaks is ranked 8th on Golfers’ Choice 2022 Top 25 College Golf Courses and has been rated a top-10 course in the state of New York.

THE LINEUP

Nos. 1-6 : Weaver, Ryan Pamer , Jason Lohwater , Joshua Lavely , Kyle Kinnane , Vimal Alokam

Weaver Headlines the Wildcats, coming off a season where he was named All-BIG EAST Second Team after breaking VU’s single season stroke average record with 72.26. The Missouri native finished T-15th at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial last year, ending the weekend top of the team with a 4-over par.

Pamer and Lavely come to Villanova after impressive high school careers. Pamer averaged 72.4 strokes per round and won six tournaments as a senior in Hudson, Ohio, while Lavely was ranked 1st in the Class of 2022 in the state of Michigan.

Graduate transfers Lohwater and Kinnane joined the ‘Cats after four-year Division I careers. Lohwater posted a career scoring average of 74.84 at Bucknell, finishing fourth in school history with three top-10 finishes. Lohwater competed in this event last season, finishing T-13th with a +3 while competing for the Bison.

Kinnane spent his undergraduate career at Loyola Marymount, shooting a personal best 73.42 in 2020-21.

Alokam, one of just two Returners in the lineup, rounds out Villanova’s six. The sophomore from Ypsilanti, Mich., started in 11 tournaments a year ago, totaling 28 rounds in his first year with VU. At Seven Oaks last season, Alokam finished third on the ‘Cats at T-38th with a +11.

UP NEXT

The Wildcats will return to the state of New York, participating in The Doc Gimmler at Bethpage State Park Red in Farmingdale, NY, on Sept. 10-11.