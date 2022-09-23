Golf Set for Howard/San Francisco Intercollegiate

WASHINGTON – GW golf will look to build upon its recent success when it tees off at the Howard/San Francisco Intercollegiate at TPC Potomac. The tournament gets underway on Monday with an 8:30 am shotgun start with 36 holes of continuous play, with a final round of 18 holes on Tuesday. Live scoring will be available via Golfstat.

ABOUT THE COURSE

TPC Potomac

Par 70 | 7,107 yards

THE FIELD

Georgetown, Howard, Maryland, San Francisco, Alabama State, Alabama A&M, Towson and VCU will complete the nine-team field.

LAST TIME OUT

GW made program history with its third-place finish at the VCU Shootout, scoring a program-best 829 (-35), which topped the record relative to par by 31 shots. GW’s season-opening lineup Featured three first-year golfers, with Rodrigo Barahona tying for fifth overall with an 11-under-par 205. Senior Jakub Hrinda scored a 14-under-par 202, besting the 54-hole program record relative to par by 10 strokes. Hrinda finished second overall.