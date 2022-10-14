Golf Set For Dayton Flyer Invitational

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men’s golf team returns to action at NCR Country Club for the Dayton Flyer Invitational on Oct. 17-18.

THE EVENT

Marquette be a part of a 14-team field including Dayton, Ball State, Bowling Green, Cleveland State, Eastern Michigan, Illinois, Illinois State, Loyola, Marshall, Oakland, Ohio State, Wright State and Xavier.

The teams will tee off Monday at 8 am CT with a shotgun start and play 36 holes on day one. The tournament will conclude Tuesday with the final 18 holes. Live scoring will be available through Golfstat.

THE COURSE

Founded in 1954, NCR Country Club is located in Southwest Ohio featuring two Dick Wilson-designed courses. Dick Wilson designed other signature courses such as Bay Hill, Cog Hill, Doral, and Laurel Valley.

“This is our first trip to Dayton and NCR Country Club. NCR is a Championship Caliber course, having Hosted several USGA events and a PGA Championship,” said head Coach Steve Bailey .

With a Championship pedigree, the South Course provides a demanding par 71 layout covering 7,055 yards of wooded, rolling terrain. NCR CC has played host to the 1969 PGA Championship, 1986 US Women’s Open, 1998 US Mid Amateur, 2005 US Senior Open, 2013 USGA Women’s State Team Championship and the 2022 US Senior Women’s Open.

MARQUETTE LINEUP

Lineup: Tyler Leach , Bhoom Sima Aree , Nicolás Evangelio , Josh Robinson , Max Lyons

Individuals: Patrick Adler

“Coming off a strong finish at our home event and a solid two weeks of practice, our guys are eager to compete,” said Bailey.

Through three tournaments, Max Lyons leads the Golden Eagles in scoring with an average score of 70.75. Lyons has shot in the 60s in four of his eight rounds played this season with a low score of 67 that he recorded at University Ridge.

Bhoom Sima Aree posted a career-low 54-hole score in the Marquette Intercollegiate at Milwaukee Country Club with a 3-over par 213 (69-71-73). Sima-Aree was MU’s top finisher in their home tournament, tying for eighth place.

MU’s No. 1, Tyler Leach set a new career low earlier this season with a 4-under 66 at Evanston Golf Club in the Windon Memorial Classic. Leach’s career low is also the low single-round score for MU this season.

UP NEXT

MU will compete in one more tournament this fall before taking off until the new year. The Golden Eagles will wrap up the fall schedule at the Cal Poly Collegiate at The Preserve Golf Club on Oct. 31-Nov. 1.

Keep up with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).