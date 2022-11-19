Golf Sensation Paige Spiranac Picks Her Favorites Ahead of the 2022 Soccer World Cup

The whole world is gripped with excitement ahead of the upcoming FIFA World Cup. The quadrennial event is soccer’s biggest extravaganza for which the world stops its breath. For a tournament with such a massive reach, social media influencers target the Euphoria to gain more followers. That is exactly the tactic used by golf sensation, Paige Spiranac, whose recent post resonated with the World Cup fever.

Paige Spiranac is all set for the FIFA World Cup!

The 29-year-old has been following a lot of sports apart from golf lately. She had posted pictures of herself dressed in MLB and college football attire at the start of the respective leagues this season. Henceforth, a similar post for the world’s biggest sports most-viewed tournament was always expected.

Spiranac captured a series of photos of herself with the caption, “World Cup! Who are you rooting for?” The post received over 44,000 likes at the time of writing, and if former posts are anything to go by, could reach far greater numbers.

Which team is Spiranac rooting for at the World Cup?

Considering her nationality, the obvious Assumption would be to take a punt on the US Men’s National Team. The team led by Chelsea FC winger, Christian Pulisic, will be returning to the Qatar World Cup after missing out on qualification for the 2018 edition.

DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES – MAY 01: Paige Spiranac of United States poses for Photographs on Day One of the Omega Dubai Moonlight Classic at Emirates Golf Club on May 01, 2019 in Dubai, United Arab Emirates. (Photo by Tom Dulat/Getty Images)

However, in a previous instance, Spiranac had bemoaned the Placid design of team USA’s kits for the World Cup. Each team in the 32-team tournament has a pair of jerseys – home and away. USA have followed suit, with a traditional white home jersey followed by a modern-blue design as its away kit.

But Spiranac wasn’t happy with the color schemes and designs in the home kit. “A lot of people here are very disappointed because they think it’s quite boring. And honestly, I have to agree,” she said while holding the USA home jersey for the World Cup.

Do you think Spiranac will support team USA after her criticism during the FIFA World Cup? And who do you think will emerge victorious in this year’s tournament in Qatar? Let us know your thoughts in the comment section below.