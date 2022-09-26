GOLF SECTIONALS | News, Sports, Jobs

Division II

CADIZ — Beaver Local and East Liverpool will take part in the Div. II Sectional boys golf tournament today at Cadiz Country Club.

The top four teams and four individuals on non-qualifying teams will advance to the district tournament set for Oct. 3 at Eagle Sticks.

One team and one individual on a non-qualifying team at the district will advance to the state tournament set for Oct. 21-22 at Ohio State University’s Scarlet Course.

More Div. II Sectional boys golf action will be held Wednesday.

South Range and West Branch will be at the Elms Country Club in Massillon, while Salem will be at Windmill Lakes in Ravenna.

The top three team finishers are three individuals not on Qualifying teams will advance to the Windmill Lakes district set for Oct. 4.

The top three teams and three individuals not on Qualifying teams at the district will advance to the state tournament set for Oct. 21-22 at the Ohio State University Scarlet Course.

Division III

SALEM — The Div. III Sectional boys golf tournament will be held Wednesday at Salem Hills Golf & Country Club.

Columbiana, Crestview, Lisbon, East Palestine, Heartland, Leetonia, Sebring, Southern, United and Wellsville will be among the teams competing.

The top three teams and three individuals not a Qualifying team will advance to the Tannenhauf Golf Club district set for Oct. 6.

The top three teams and three individuals not on Qualifying teams at the district will advance to the state tournament set for Oct. 21-22 at Northstar.

Division II girls

HUBBARD — The Div. II girls Sectional golf tournament will be held Thursday at Pine Lakes Golf Course.

Columbiana, Lisbon, East Palestine, Leetonia, Salem, Sebring, South Range, Southern, United and West Branch will participate.

The top four team finishers and four individuals not on Qualifying teams will advance to the Sable Creek district set for Oct. 6.

The district will advance the top three teams and top three individuals not on Qualifying teams to the state tournament set for Oct. 21-22 at the Ohio State University Gray Course.