Golf Season Begins in Minnesota

MORGANTOWN, W.Va. – The West Virginia University golf team will embark on its 2022-23 slate starting at The Gopher Invitational, Hosted by Minnesota, on Sunday and Monday at Windsong Farm Golf Club in Independence, Minnesota.

Golfers will hit the links in tee times starting Sunday morning and will play 36 holes with the final 18 set for Monday. Windsong Farm is a par-71 course playing at 7,359 yards.

It marks the Mountaineers’ third appearance at the event. WVU finished sixth last season and in fifth place in 2019. Joining West Virginia and host Minnesota this year will be Arkansas State, Baylor, Coastal Carolina, Furman, Georgia Southern, Iowa, Iowa State, Kansas, Kent State, Michigan State, Notre Dame , Rutgers, Toledo and Yale.

“We’ve been practicing since the first day of school on August 17, and the guys have been working really hard,” Coach Sean Covich said. “We have hit the ground running. We implemented a lot of new things in terms of practices, Qualifying and workouts, and I think the guys are prepared with a lot of competitive Qualifying the last couple weeks. I’m really excited to see what these guys can do and to get the season underway.”

West Virginia’s lineup will consist of seniors Trent Tipton junior Jackson Davenport sophomores Todd Duncan and Max Green and freshman Caleb Wilson .