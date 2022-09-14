Golf Scores – Presque Isle 177, John Bapst 201, Houlton 205

The Presque Isle High School Golf Team traveled down to Houlton on Tuesday, September 13th, and came away with the win, with the match with John Bapst and Houlton. The Presque Isle Team came into the clubhouse with a total of 177 while John Bapst finished with a team round of 201, just nipping Houlton who finished with a score of 205. Presque Isle’s Owen Mackinnon was the medalist with a low round of 43

Here are the individual scores

Presque Isle – 177

Owen Mackinnon – 43rd

Grant Stubbs – 44

Cooper Boinske – 45

Wyatt Young – 45

Teddy Donovan – 46

Ean Roy – 46

Nick Lavigne – 47

Jack Boone – 47

Gavin Dunleavy – 49

Lane Carmichael – 56

John Bapst – 201

Wyatt Jameson – 47

Xan Francis – 49

Gavin Bartlett – 52nd

Will Grover – 52

Nick Needham – 53rd

Ellie Kuhl – 56

Myles Rodgerson – 58

Jacjson Sockbesin – 59

Houlton – 205

Patrick Marino – 47

Claire Prescott – 52

Dan Henderson – 53rd

Madalyn Quirk – 53

Abby Fitzpatrick – 54

Jamie Stone – 63

Emery Nightengale – 64

You can nominate someone for the Week 3 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 12-18 need to be received by September 19th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the Nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 pm We will then announce the Winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football, Volleyball and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write Recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the score sheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660