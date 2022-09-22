Golf Scores – Old Town 172, Orono 190, Ellsworth 193

The Old Town Coyotes Golf Team won the golf match with Orono and Ellsworth on Wednesday, September 21st. Old Town finished with a team round of 172, while Orono carded a 190 just edging Ellsworth who came into the clubhouse with a score of 193.

Charlotte Bouchard and Nate Baker, both of Old Town were the co-medalists with low rounds of 40.

Here are the individual scores

Old Town – 172

Charlotte Bouchard 40

Nate Baker 40

Riely Thomas 43

Sam Cote 45

Michael Garland 48

Keegan Plourde 52

Ridge Mitchell 54

Olivia Neely 59

Jack Austin 62

Orono – 190

Ellis Spaulding 44

Noah Jones 47

Aston Paul 49

Noah Schaff 50

Mason Kenney 52

Adam Sherman 55

Ellsworth – 193

Will Robbins 43

Drew Cote 46

Wyatt Bragon 51

Orion Wilson 53

Thanks to Coach Rick Roberts for the stats

