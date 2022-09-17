Golf Scores – Caribou 184, Houlton 185 MDI 188

The MDI Trojans Golf Team took the long drive up to Caribou to play Caribou and Houlton at the Caribou Country Club on Friday, September 16, on a windy, ‘Fallish’ day. Caribou won the match, with the 3 teams all within 4 strokes. Caribou finished with a 184, Houlton 185 and MDI 188.

MDI’s Caden Braun was the medalist, finishing with a low round of 41.

Here are the individual scores

Caribou – 184

Matt Pelletier 42

Ty Hunter 46

Luke Beidleman 48

Lars Spooner 48

Jacob Walton 49

Brady Barnes 49

Justin Walton 52

Avery Thibodeau 52

Alex Belanger 54

Landin Spooner 61

Houlton – 185

Dan Henderson 44

Patrick Marino 45

Madalyn Quirk 47

Mark Thibodeau 49

Cody Johnston 53

Claire Prescott 55

Abby Fitzpatrick 62

Jamie Stone 68

MDI – 188

Caden Braun 41

Joey Wellman-Clous 42

Carlina Leonardi 51

Evan Beals 54

Kasch Warner 56

Nolan Sawyer 61

Thanks to Coach Maurais for the scores

