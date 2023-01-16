‘Golf Saved My Life’ – The Player Who Overcame Paralysis

There is plenty of evidence that golf can help restore mental health, but one player has declared that “in many ways golf saved my life.”

Dylan Baines was just 22 when, in 2017, he was involved in a road accident that left him with a broken neck and paralyzed from the neck down. In an interview with the BBC (opens in new tab)the Welshman explained how he fought back from the injury to not only walk again but win a tournament.

