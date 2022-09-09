Golf Returns to New York for The Doc Gimmler

VILLANOVA, Pa. — After a strong season-opening performance in Hamilton, New York, last week, Villanova golf will return to the Empire State for The Doc Gimmler on Sept. 10-11, Hosted by St. John’s University.

“We can’t wait to get out there and see what we can do in a competitive field,” sophomore Vimal Alokam said. “We’re excited after last week’s finish and to return to the place where Peter Weaver won last year.”

THE EVENT

The Wildcats will take part in the 15-team event, the other participants being Colgate, Columbia, Connecticut, George Mason, Harvard, Hofstra, Iona, Lafayette, Lehigh, LIU, Navy, Niagara and Towson, in addition to the host St. John’s.

Columbia University won last year’s edition of The Doc Gimmler, completing the event with a team score of five over. The Lions barely held off UConn and Harvard, who tied for runner-up in the team competition with scores of +6. St. John’s and Yale rounded out the top five teams, tying for fourth place with 851 total strokes.

Villanova ended last year at seventh in the field, edging out Lafayette by a single stroke.

Twelve teams make a repeat appearance at the Bethpage Red Course, as just three schools (George Mason, LIU and Niagara) are new to the field compared to last year’s iteration.

The format will be the same as last week, with 54 holes played in total. Two rounds (36 holes) will take place on Saturday, while the event wraps up with a single round of 18 holes on Sunday.

Live scoring will be available on Golfstat. Both days will start at 7:30 am in Farmingdale, New York.

Full field (Final 2022 Golfstat Team Ranking) : UConn (150), George Mason (178), Harvard (184), Lafayette (194), Columbia (197), Towson (202), LIU (204), St. John’s (208), Villanova (216), Iona (240), Lehigh (243), Navy (250), Colgate (251), Niagara (282), Hofstra (294)

THE COURSE

Located on Long Island, Bethpage State Park features five 18-hole courses in its complex.

The Doc Gimmler will take place on the Bethpage Red Course, second only to the Black course which has hosted multiple US Opens and a PGA Championship. The Black course is also set to host the Ryder Cup in 2025.

Bethpage Red Course is a 7,092-yard, par-70, 18-hole course that was named the 66th best public course in America by Golf Magazine’s 2021 rankings, while being selected as the 38th best course in New York by Top100 Golf Courses.

THE LINEUP

Nos. 1-5 : Weaver, Kyle Kinnane , Jason Lohwater Let’s start, Joshua Lavely

Individual : Luke Alexander

Weaver had a strong opening to the season, completing the Alex Lagowitz at T-9th on the leaderboard. The junior finished at -1 for the weekend and was tied third for most birdies of the field. Weaver won this event last season, finishing with a final score of -4 after three birdies and one eagle in the third round.

Kinnane, who transferred to VU from Loyola Marymount, ended Seven Oaks in 84th. Lohwater, a Graduate transfer from Bucknell, wrapped up last week tied for 69th in the field at 15 over.

Alokam tied for 55th a week ago, sinking an eagle on the first day of competition at Colgate. Alokam ended last year’s Doc Gimmler at +13, good for 55th out of all golfers. Josh Lavely rounds out the VU lineup after tying for 77th in his college debut at the Alex Lagowitz.

Competing individually is Alexander, a senior who has played in 14 tournaments over three seasons. The Minnesota native owns a 78.34 career stroke average and has a low career round of 70, which came during the 2021-22 season.

UP NEXT

Villanova will have 15 days off before hosting the Wildcat Fall Invitational on Sept. 26-27. The ‘Cats home event will take place at Radnor Valley Country Club on Monday and Tuesday.