Golf Results – Orono 186, Old Town 197, Foxcroft Academy 211

The Orono Red Riots won the golf match at Foxcroft Academy on Thursday, September 8th carding a team low round of 186. Old Town finished with a score of 197 and Foxcroft Academy came into the clubhouse with a team score of 211.186

Ellis Spaulding of Orono was the medalist with a low round of 40.

Orono – 186

Ellis Spaulding – 40

Noah Schaff – 45

Mason Kenney – 50

Noah Jones – 51

Adam Sherman – 51

Ashton Paul – 56

Old Town – 197

Charlotte Blanchard – 44

Michael Garland – 47

Reilly Thomas – 49

Nate Baker – 52

Keegan Plourde – 54

Sam Cote – 59

Olivia Neeley – 60

Ridge Mitchell – 63

Foxcroft Academy – 211

Calvin Landry – 46

Abby Kemp – 48

Aiden Lane – 57

Jack Day – 60

Tristen Turner – 61

