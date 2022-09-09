Golf Results – Nokomis 179, MCI 194

The Nokomis Warrior’s Golf Team defeated MCI 179-194 on Thursday afternoon, September 8th at Fogg Brook Resort in Palmyra. Nokomis’ SJ Welch and MCI’s Owen Moore were the co-medalists with low rounds of 40.

Here are the individual scores

Nokomis – 179

SJ Welch – 40

Alex Grant – 42nd

Daegan Trafton – 47

Nathaniel Smestad – 50

Owen Buck – 54

Amber Scholten – 65

MCI – 194

Owen Moore 40

Joseph Parker 49

Jillian Plamonde’s 50th

Marta Weinstein 56

Noley Littlefield 64

Heidi Dechaine 64

Nokomis is now 6-0 on the season while MCI is 2-4

You can nominate someone for the Week 2 High School Athlete of the Week by emailing HERE. Please put High School Athlete of the Week in the subject. Nominations for games September 5-11 need to be received by September 12th. Then tell us why your nominee is deserving! Let us know specifics! How many goals did she/he score? How many yards did they run for? How many yards did they pass for? How fast did they run in the cross country race? What did they shoot in the golf match? We also want to know what school they go to! Please send them by Monday night!

Tuesday we will then compile the Nominees and it will be your turn to choose the winner! You can then cast your votes, and voting will close Thursday night at 11:59 pm We will then announce the Winner online and on air on Friday each week!

We are also looking for reports of High School Soccer, Field Hockey, Football and Golf results. If you can email them HERE we will write Recaps nightly. We need the score, who scored the goal, and any highlights. For golf results, if you can send a photo of the score sheet that would be fantastic! You can even text the photo of the golf scoresheet to 207-469-8660