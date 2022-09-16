Golf Results – Brewer 170, Ellsworth 207, Hermon 225
The Brewer Witches won the golf matches with Ellsworth and Hermon on Thursday afternoon, September 15th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. Brewer carded a round of 170 while Ellsworth finished with a round of 207 and Hermon finished with a 225.
Brewer’s Noah Alexander was the medalist with a low round of 39 while Hermon’s KM Fairbrother had a hole in one on the 3rd hole!
Here are the individual scores
Brewer – 170
- Noah Alexander 39
- Landon LaPointer 41
- Tanner Butterfield 44
- Calvin Grass 46
- Noah Tibbetts 48
- Kaiden Mori’s 50th
Ellsworth – 207
- Will Robbins 49
- Orion Wilson 49
- Drew Cote 51
- Wyatt Bragdon 58
- Addie Nelson 67
Nerve – 225
- Veronica Chichetto 51
- Ryan Shorey 55
- KM Fairbrother 57
- Edgar Leclerc 62
- Josh Sullivan 63
- John Reed 65
- Gavin Mahar 67
Brewer is now 12-4 this season while Ellsworth is 5-9 and Hermon is 0-12
Thanks to Coach Rick Roberts for the info.
