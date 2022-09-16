Golf Results – Brewer 170, Ellsworth 207, Hermon 225

The Brewer Witches won the golf matches with Ellsworth and Hermon on Thursday afternoon, September 15th at Hermon Meadow Golf Club. Brewer carded a round of 170 while Ellsworth finished with a round of 207 and Hermon finished with a 225.

Brewer’s Noah Alexander was the medalist with a low round of 39 while Hermon’s KM Fairbrother had a hole in one on the 3rd hole!

Here are the individual scores

Brewer – 170

Noah Alexander 39

Landon LaPointer 41

Tanner Butterfield 44

Calvin Grass 46

Noah Tibbetts 48

Kaiden Mori’s 50th

Ellsworth – 207

Will Robbins 49

Orion Wilson 49

Drew Cote 51

Wyatt Bragdon 58

Addie Nelson 67

Nerve – 225

Veronica Chichetto 51

Ryan Shorey 55

KM Fairbrother 57

Edgar Leclerc 62

Josh Sullivan 63

John Reed 65

Gavin Mahar 67

Brewer is now 12-4 this season while Ellsworth is 5-9 and Hermon is 0-12

Thanks to Coach Rick Roberts for the info.

Best of luck to everyone! Have a great season!