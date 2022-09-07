Golf Results – Brewer 161, Ellsworth 203, Hermon 223

The Brewer High School Golf Team won the day, when they Hosted Ellsworth and Hermon at Traditions Golf Course on Tuesday, September 6th. The Brewer Team carded a combined total of 161, while Ellsworth finished with a round of 203 and Hermon 223.

Brewer’s Landon LaPointe was the medalist with a low round score of 34.

Here are the individual scores

Brewer – 161

Landon LaPointe – 34

Noah Alexander – 42

Noah Tibbetts – 42

Calvin Grass – 43

Tanner Butterfield – 45

Kaiden Morin – 47

Ellsworth – 203

Will Robbins – 42

Drew Cote – 49

Ryan Wilson – 52nd

Addie Nelson – 60

Wyatt Bragdon – 62

Nerve – 223

Veronica Chichetto – 45

Ryan Shorey – 53rd

Matt Miles – 62

Josh Sullivan – 63rd

John Read – 64

KM Fairbrother – 66

Thanks to Ellsworth Coach Rick Roberts for the scores

