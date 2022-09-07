Golf Rallies to Finish in Sixth at the Alex Lagowitz Memorial

This past weekend, the golf team looked to start its fall season on a high note at Colgate’s Alex Lagowitz Memorial in Hamilton, New York. Although the Red finished in last place at the Ivy Championships last spring, the opportunity that comes with a new season has many excited.

“The way that we ended last year definitely left a sour taste in our mouth, but with all the Talent we have coming back – six Seniors and five sophomores who really improved over the course of the summer – makes us one of the most experienced teams that I’ve ever played on,” said senior Noah Schwartz. “We’re looking to be competitive all year and we have depth from top to bottom.”

After finishing the first round of 18 holes with a score of 12-over par, the Red found himself sitting in 10th place. While it was not the score that the team had hoped for, it bounced back with a great second round, shooting an impressive three-under par.

