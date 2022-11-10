Golf properties in Georgia, Florida available now
The best way to play more golf? Move into a new home with easy access to a golf course.
Here at Golfweek, we bring you monthly rollouts of Incredible golf properties available now from around the country, and sometimes the world, thanks to our partners at Golf Life Navigators. Just in this list, there are homes for sale in North Carolina, Colorado, Florida and Georgia.
No matter where you want to live, no matter where you want to play golf, you just might find something here.
If you want to check out previous versions of our real estate lists, click here.
Beds: Seven
Bathroom: Six-and-a-half
Square footage: 8,000+
Special features: Dining room with custom bar, chef’s kitchen, spacious Porch overlooking the golf course and a private dock.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Three
Bathroom: Four
Square footage: 4,208
Special features: Lakefront setting, breathtaking screened-in backyard space with in-ground pool, fireplace and kitchen with built-in bar.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Three
Bathroom: Four
Square footage: 2,241
Special features: Convenient access to the building’s rooftop pool and hot tub, gourmet kitchen, three fireplaces and large dining room.
Click here for more information.
Beds: Three
Bathroom: Four
Square footage: 2.605
Special features: Situated on the 10th green of the Founders Club, covered front porch, spacious walk-in closet and fantastic backyard for entertaining.
Click here for more information.
