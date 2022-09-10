Golf properties available now in Florida and Carolinas

We’re in the dog days of summer, which means we’re in the middle of the golf season. How does having the game right in your backyard sound?

Here at Golfweek, we bring you monthly rollouts of Incredible golf properties available now from around the country, and sometimes the world, thanks to our partners at Golf Life Navigators. Just in this list, there are homes for sale in Colorado, Florida, North Carolina and South Carolina.

No matter where you want to live, no matter where you want to play golf, you just might find something here.

If you want to check out previous versions of our real estate lists, click here.

Orlando, Florida ($850,000)



Photo from portal.onehome.com.

Beds: Five

Bathroom: Four

Square footage: 3.365

Special features: Expansive living room, located in close proximity to tons of golf courses and Disney World and a beautiful backyard featuring an in-ground pool.

Click here for more information.

Fairways are Seven; Pinehurst, North Carolina ($2.25M)



Photo from my.flexmls.com.

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Six

Square footage: 6,353

Special features: Located directly on the golf course, screened-in porch, an expansive deck and a gorgeous kitchen.

Click here for more information.

Pinehurst #9; Pinehurst, North Carolina ($1.895M)



Photo from my.flexmls.com.

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Five

Square footage: 4,250

Special features: Located in-between the first and 10th tee box of the #9 course, a gourmet kitchen, a private entertainment room with a wet bar and a beautifully designed outdoor area.

Click here for more information.

Cullasaja Club; Highlands, North Carolina ($2.4M)



Photo from highlandsandcashiers.com.

Beds: Three

Bathroom: Three and a half

Special features: Situated right on the Cullasaja River, beautiful outdoor space with fire pit and his and her offices.

Click here for more information.

Bonita Bay; Bonita Springs, Florida ($1.35M)



Photo by http://www.johnrwood.com.[/caption%5D

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Three

Square footage: 2,082

Special features: Screened-in porch, spacious kitchen and a beautiful master bath.

Click here for more information.

Cullasaja Club; Highlands, North Carolina ($3.295M)



Photo from highlandsandcashiers.com.

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Four

Special features: Breathtaking views of the surrounding mountains and golf course, fitness room with steam shower and large stone fireplace.

Click here for more information.

Highlands Woods Golf and Country Club; Bonita Springs, Florida



Photo from http://properties.jdkfoto.com.[/caption%5D

Beds: Four

Bathroom: Three

Special features: Screened-in pool area, wet bar and spacious master bath.

Click here for more information.

Spanish Wells; Hilton Head Island, South Carolina ($1.995M)



Photo from zillow.com.

Beds: Five

Bathroom: Seven

Square footage: 5,679

Special features: Sitting on over an acre of land, luxurious master bedroom, chef’s kitchen and incredible outdoor entertainment area with fireplace.

Click here for more information.

Telluride Golf Club; Telluride, Colorado ($15.5M)



The Telluride Golf Club features an 18-hole par-70, 6,574-yard course.

Beds: Five

Bathroom: Nine

Square footage:7,821

Special features: Within walking distance of The Peaks Resort, Mountain Village Core, the Gondola, golfing and skiing. Custom doors from India, Pakistan and Afghanistan. An Otis commercial elevator travels to all four levels and is finished in Bison hides, wood paneling, and an antique crystal chandelier.



Click here for more information.