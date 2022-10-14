Golf pro Ben Curtis has kept Kent Roosevelt boys golf on course in his first season as Coach

KENT, Ohio – Ohio golf legend Ben Curtis is passing on his expertise to the next generation.

Curtis, who defied 300-1 odds to win the Open Championship in 2003, has Kent Roosevelt’s Rough Riders ready to make a deep postseason run in his first season as head coach.

The Hometown Hero is walking in the steps of Legends at Roosevelt High School. A member of the Pfeiffer family led the Kent Roosevelt Rough Riders golf team for 41 of 50 seasons since 1971.

From 1971 to 1995 it was Dick Pfeiffer. He amassed a 452-94 record, winning 17 league titles in his 25-year tenure. In 2002 his son Brent Pfeiffer began his first stint with Kent golf. That lasted until 2012. His second stint was from 2017 until his retirement in May. He finished his career with a 214-32 record, surpassing his father’s 82.78 winning percentage with an 86.99% mark. The Younger Pfeiffer won eight league titles in 16 seasons and had an individual state Qualifier in Mandi Morrow, before girls golf was an OHSAA sport in 2006 and 2007.

That kind of consistency is rare for any program. Roosevelt Athletic director Ben Dunlap knew he needed to hit the mark when hiring a replacement. Luckily, they knew exactly who to call about the job.

“A few years ago (Curtis) was one of our middle school basketball coaches, so he’s coached in our district. … I know how he is as a person, as a professional and as a coach, and to me this was an Absolute no-brainer,” Dunlap said. “He’s been around our kids, he’s been around our program, the Ben Curtis Foundation has been around Kent since 2013. His wife, Candace, before we had a girls team, played on the boys team when she was in high school. … We’re extremely blessed that they call Kent home and that our community means so much to them.”

Curtis, a 2000 Graduate of Kent State University, turned pro the same year after earning his bachelor’s degree. The 2003 Open Championship was the first of four PGA tour wins for Curtis. He made more than 124 cuts, and is one of just three, including John Cook and Arnold Palmer, to win the Ohio Amateur in back-to-back years (1999 and 2000).

Kent State Alumnus Ben Curtis plays his tee shot from the 4th during the second round of the British Open Golf Championship Friday, July 15, 2016. Today Curtis is leading Kent Roosevelt High School’s Rough Riders into the postseason.AP

Now, he will try to help guide the Rough Riders to a deep run in the OHSAA golf postseason. And add another family Legacy to the storied program.

“Our son Liam playing on the team I think was a big part of it,” Curtis said about the appeal of the job. “(Brent Pfeiffer) decided at the end of the school year that he wanted to retire, focus on family. So I got a call from the AD about a week later. They said, ‘Any interest?’ And I said, ‘Well of course,’ because my son’s on the team and everything.

“With my golf academy and everything going on I thought it’d be a great thing to do and a fun thing to do. They’re good kids and it’s been a lot of fun to help them the best I can.”

Liam is a standout sophomore for the Rough Riders. He was the individual Champion at last year’s Tannenhauf Sectional and has been a force for Kent Roosevelt so far this year. In this season’s second Suburban League tournament, they finished in a tie for first in the American Conference after shooting a 73 at Pine Hills.

“It’s not much different, really it’s about the same, he’s the coach,” Liam said about his dad coaching this year’s team. “At first it’s a little weird, but you get used to it because it’s your dad. And it’s like we’re all one. He teaches us all, it’s not like he’s not teaching anybody.”

Just behind Liam in fourth and fifth at the league event were teammates Christian Mineo and Gavin Leslie. Their 77 and 78, respectively, helped Roosevelt capture first place in the American Conference.

“I love Coach Curtis,” Leslie said. “He’s got a very down to earth competitiveness and it’s just very chill compared to the past years where we’re practicing five days a week, five hours each day. I’d say it’s a lot more fun. We just have a lot more fun out there and it’s a lot less stressful. For my senior year I’m enjoying it a lot more.”

Through his golf academy Curtis had already shifted his focus from playing to teaching as a way not just to give back to the game he loves, but to help upcoming young Golfers learn the game on and off the course and share his Wealth of experience in all areas of the sport.

“I went through this age playing at a high level but not having much guidance other than my family, which, even though they were in the golf world, didn’t really know how to navigate all that,” Curtis said. “It was all new to them. … I know what it was like for me and how difficult it was, but I just like to be able to guide these kids. Even if they don’t pursue it, maybe they go into the business. Maybe they want to be a pro or work on the grounds crew or stuff like that.”

Still, the high school game is much different than playing competitively throughout the year. Curtis understands the mentality and confidence aspect better than almost anyone, but his new challenge will be to galvanize a group at different levels in their golf development in order to make a run in the postseason.

“We’re always trying to practice together, play together. We’ve had a lot of tournaments, but we haven’t had a lot of time to practice like this,” Curtis said. “But to do more of this stuff, team bond on the trip down and we talk, but at the same time when they’re playing just saying, ‘Hey so-and-so is doing really well’ and kind of trying to get them to root for each other. I know everyone wants to be the low scorer, but we also want our team to do well. It’s a fine line. You want to root for them and have fun.”