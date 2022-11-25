Golf Pride’s new, soft CPX grip takes a cue from BMX bikes
When you’re president of a grip company, you tend to obsess about how people hold things — not only golf clubs but fishing rods, tennis rackets, hammers.
Golf Pride boss Jamie Ledford has been known to wander Williams-Sonoma observing customers test-driving spatulas.
There’s good reason. “For us, everything with texturization is super-intentional,” Ledford says.
“The convex, 45-degree diamond pattern on the CPX is inspired by a BMX bike handle.” There’s a ton more tech that goes into the CPX ($9.50; golfpride.com), but you want feel and performance?
Hold on.
