Golf Prepares to Host Wildcat Fall Invitational

VILLANOVA, Pa. — Following two events in New York to start out the fall season, the Villanova golf team returns home to host the Wildcat Fall Invitational on Sept. 26-27 at Radnor Valley Country Club.

“We’re excited to build off of our solid start to the fall season,” Assistant Coach Patrick Aylward said. “The guys really want to play well for everyone in town for family weekend!”

THE EVENT

The Wildcats will host the six-team event, with the other participants being Bryant, Fairleigh Dickinson, Hofstra, Rhode Island and St. Peter’s.

Drexel University won the 2021 iteration of the Wildcat Fall Invitational, ending with a team score of six over. Rhode Island finished second with a +12, while Delaware completed the event in third place at 14 over. Villanova finished last season’s team competition in fifth, totaling 876 strokes.

Only Villanova and Rhode Island return from last year’s field, as each of the other schools did not play in VU’s event last September.

Liberty will not compete in the team event, but the Flames will have four individual participants.

The event will once again take place at Radnor Valley, the Wildcats’ home course. Opened in 1953, the 18-hole, 6,572-yard, 70-par course is regarded as one of the region’s “hidden gems.”

This year’s Invitational will utilize the 54-hole format, with 36 holes on Monday and the final round taking place on Tuesday.

Live scoring will be available on Golfstat. Both days will start at 8:30 am with Monday using 1 and 10 split tees, and Tuesday just on tee one.

Full field (Final 2022 Golfstat Team Ranking) : Rhode Island (174), Villanova (216), Fairleigh Dickinson (247), Bryant (259), St. Peter’s (287), Hofstra (294)

THE LINEUP

Nos. 1-6 : Peter Weaver , Ryan Pamer , Kyle Kinnane , Joshua Lavely , Jason Lohwater , Vimal Alokam

Individual : Luke Alexander , Matt Minerva

Weaver has started the fall with two top 20 finishes, ending The Doc Gimmler at T17 with a four under par and finishing T9 at the Alex Lagowitz. Last year at the Wildcat Fall Invitational, Weaver earned 13th place with a +7.

Ryan “Coop” Pamer started his college career on a high note, finishing second on the Leaderboard at the Alex Lagowitz with a six under. His Villanova debut included a third round score of 67, which tied for the lowest round of this year’s participants. The Ohio native was out of the lineup at The Doc Gimmler, but returns for an appearance at Radnor Valley Country Club.

Kinnane ended at T52 at the Doc Gimmler and 84 at the Alex Lagowitz, while Lohwater finished T63 and 69th respectively at the Alex Lagowitz. Lavely has competed in both events in his freshman campaign, ranking T67 and 77.

Alokam was VU’s second finisher at The Doc Gimmler, earning T36 after a performance of one over. Last year at Villanova’s fall tournament, the then-freshman carded a +24 to finish 37th.

Alexander competed individually on Long Island, shooting a +7. The Minnesota native earned 18th place at last fall’s Radnor Valley appearance.

This is Minerva’s first competition of the year, but the senior finished 44th at VU’s Fall Invitational last year with a +33.

UP NEXT

Villanova has two more events remaining in the fall schedule, with the next competition being the Xavier Invitational on Oct. 9-11. VU will finish out its 2022 slate with the ODU/Kilmarlic Invitational in the last week of October.