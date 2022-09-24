Golf Prepares for Windon Memorial Classic

MILWAUKEE – The Marquette University men’s golf team will travel to Skokie, Illinois, on Sept. 26-27 for the Windon Memorial Classic at Evanston Golf Club Hosted by Northwestern.

THE EVENT

Action at the Windon Memorial Classic will tee off Monday morning and conclude action on Tuesday.

“We’ve had some recent success at the Windon, winning a team title in 2018 at Knollwood and Hunter winning an individual title in 2019 at Conway Farms,” ​​said head Coach Stephen Bailey.

Marquette finished 12th in the event last year at Lake Shore Country Club. Hunter Eichhorn led the Golden Eagles last season at 6-under par and tied for third. Tyler Leach finished second for MU and tied for 30th at 1-over par (70-73-71—214) over three rounds of play.

The Windon Memorial Classic Returns to Evanston Golf Club for the first time since the 2017 season. The Golden Eagles finished tied for fifth place at 8-over par. MU won the Windon Memorial Classic as a team back in 2018 with a score of 4-under par at Knollwood Club.

THE COURSE

Evanston Golf Club was founded in 1989 that features a Donald Ross designed course that first opened up in 1919. The course is a par 70 that plays around 6800 yards.

Evanston GC has played host to the 1926 Chicago Open, 1962 USGA Senior Amateur, and three Women’s Western Amateurs. This will be the course’s fifth time hosting a Northwestern golf tournament.

“Evanston Golf Club is a classic Donald Ross design that has shown to be a great test in the two previous Windons we’ve played in,” Bailey said.

MARQUETTE’S LINEUP

Lineup: Nicolás Evangelio , Josh Robinson , Max Lyons , Bhoom Sima Aree , Tyler Leach

Individual: Patrick Adler

Sophomore Max Lyons led the Golden Eagles in the season opener at University Ridge in Madison Wisconsin with a two-round score of 5-under par (139). After day one of the tournament Lyons was on top of the leader board after shooting a 5-under 67. Lyons wrapped up his second round with an even-par 72 to finish 5-under for the tournament and tie for seventh.

Leach shot a 1-under par 143 in the Badger Invitational to finish second for MU and tied for 20th overall. Leach made three straight birdies on the back nine of his second round en route to a 1-under par 71.

Josh Robinson will move into the MU lineup for the first time this season after competing as an individual in Madison at the Badger Individual. Robinson finished the two-round event with a 6-over par 148.

“We’ve had a competitive week of qualifying and practice. Our guys are eager to do it up again.”

Keep up with the Marquette men’s golf program through social media by following on Twitter (@MarquetteMGolf) and Instagram (@MarquetteMGolf) and ‘liking’ on Facebook (/MarquetteMGolf).