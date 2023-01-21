Golf Podcast 464: Bryan Bros Exclusive

In this exclusive interview, George and Wesley Bryan (“The Bryan Bros”) discuss their new golf course, which is set to open in the coming months.

The Bryan Bros are taking on the difficult task of resurrecting a failing golf course and turning it into one of the best golf locations in the State, including a world-class training facility.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=ft8wRSYySDk

